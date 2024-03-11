Morgan Stanley Has $476.01 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,589,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $476,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

