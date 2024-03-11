Morgan Stanley Has $477.10 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.33% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $477,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $174.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.