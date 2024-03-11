Morgan Stanley Has $514.44 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $514,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after buying an additional 982,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,778,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 479,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.