Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Charter Communications worth $521,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $283.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.62. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.41 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

