Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,245,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Carrier Global worth $510,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

