Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,459,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,028,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.79% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $436,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $23.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

