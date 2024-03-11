Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,037,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $483,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.06 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.