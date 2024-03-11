Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,044,904 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of NU worth $444,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NU by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

