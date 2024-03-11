Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,915,348 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Copart worth $419,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

