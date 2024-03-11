Morgan Stanley Purchases 920,742 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.90% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $470,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 488,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

