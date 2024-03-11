Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,385,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.25% of Illumina worth $488,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $135.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

