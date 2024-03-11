Morgan Stanley Sells 14,779 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.23% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $433,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $200.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

