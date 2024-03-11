Morgan Stanley Sells 1,761,282 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,698,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,761,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $457,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.00 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

