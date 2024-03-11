Morgan Stanley Sells 401,067 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,376,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.97% of Ball worth $466,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.