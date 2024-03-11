Morgan Stanley Sells 401,683 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Diageo worth $490,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $149.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.25.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

