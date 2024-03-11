Morgan Stanley Sells 414,482 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of PACCAR worth $527,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $114.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

