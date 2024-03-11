Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $415,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

