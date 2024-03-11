Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Unilever worth $438,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.18 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

