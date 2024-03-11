Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Hershey worth $492,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HSY opened at $194.56 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.