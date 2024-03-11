Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.98% of IDEX worth $468,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 47,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

NYSE IEX opened at $238.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

