Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.58% of Morningstar worth $458,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $308.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.79. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $316.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total value of $1,021,892.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,403,451.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $2,989,559.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,811,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,792,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,322 shares of company stock valued at $25,496,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.