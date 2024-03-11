National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

NGG opened at $68.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

