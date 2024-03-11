Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,925 PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,283,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 759,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PetIQ Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $16.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $480.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.05 and a beta of 1.65. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

PetIQ Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.