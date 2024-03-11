Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of ACIW opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

