Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 167,572 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 3.1 %

AEO stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

