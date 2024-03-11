Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $322,000 in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WaFd in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in WaFd in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in WaFd by 90.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

