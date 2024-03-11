Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 997 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.97%.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.