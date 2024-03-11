Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,229 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10,794.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 424,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.