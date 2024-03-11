Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,574 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

