Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 144,167 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,167 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KT were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KT by 381.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KT by 248.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in KT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Stock Performance

KT opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

