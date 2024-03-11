Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,983 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.