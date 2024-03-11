Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 40,997 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,997 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

EBR opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

