Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

