NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $103.26 on Monday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

