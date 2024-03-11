NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Raised to $19.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTST has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.34.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.5 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NTST opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 158.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.52%.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.