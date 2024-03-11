New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $4.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com lowered New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.03.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

