NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NEWT opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $284.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $28,785. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

