NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

