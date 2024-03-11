Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $1.73 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 164.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

