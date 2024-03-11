Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $469,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $259.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.74.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.