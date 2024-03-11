Northern Trust Corp Acquires 83,025 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of News worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 109.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

