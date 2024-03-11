Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Upstart worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Upstart by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 468,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $11,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $238,353.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $238,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,086,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,105 shares of company stock worth $742,905 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

