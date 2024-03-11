Northern Trust Corp Buys 16,974 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of LiveRamp worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,742,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 341.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 83.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

