Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Granite Construction worth $19,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Granite Construction by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

