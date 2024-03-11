Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Sunrun worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,870. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

