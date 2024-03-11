Northern Trust Corp Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Perdoceo Education worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 200,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 59.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 381,665 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 279.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 85,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 578.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 62,561 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.