Northern Trust Corp Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.88 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

