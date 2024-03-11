Northern Trust Corp Has $21.33 Million Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.34% of Affirm worth $21,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Affirm by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $38.76 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

