Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Hillman Solutions worth $19,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 370,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,811,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 233,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,698,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLMN. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

View Our Latest Report on HLMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $816,283.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,919. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.