Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Winnebago Industries worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WGO opened at $64.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

